Dean E. Schaeffer, 100

Dean E. Schaeffer, age 100, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham.

Born in Elkhart, Indiana, to the late Jesse Daniel and Beulah G. (Grady) Schaeffer, he was raised and educated there, and was a graduate of Scott High School. He had lived in Quincy for over seventy years.

Dean enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on January 7, 1942. Assigned to the 1st Marine Division, 5th Regiment, Headquarters Company, he served in the Asiatic-Pacific theatre during World War II, participating in the Battle of Guadalcanal. His tour of duty also took him to Wellington, New Zealand; Brisbane and Melbourne, Australia; Milne Bay, New Guinea; Suva, Fiji; Cape Gloucester, New Britain; and Pavuvu, Russell Islands. For his service, he was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon w/3 stars, and Presidential Unit Ribbon w/1 star. He was honorably discharged on January 6, 1946 at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Following the war, Dean met his wife, Evelyn, at the Ammunition Depot in Hingham, and the two married in 1947. He began his career at the Granite Trust Company in Quincy during this period.

Dean was recalled to active duty on October 16, 1951, and assisted in organizing Marine operations and units in the U.S. in preparation for the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged on September 10, 1952 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point at the rank of Technical Sergeant.

Following his service during the Korean conflict, Dean returned to his job at the Granite Trust Company, eventually becoming Vice President of Accounting at South Shore Bank in Quincy. He had been retired for many years.

He was a member of the L/CPL John J. Van Gyzen IV Marine Corps League Detachment #1285.

In November of 2020, Dean was honored to serve as the guest speaker during the City of Quincy’s Veterans Day ceremonies. Though he was unable to attend in person, remarks were delivered on his behalf. To mark his 100th birthday celebration on November 11, 2020 – Veterans Day – city leaders and his Circuit Road neighbors organized a small parade of color guards, scouts, first responders, and emergency vehicles. Mayor Thomas P. Koch presented a proclamation proclaiming November 11, 2020 “Dean Schaeffer Day” in the City of Quincy. Dean was humbled and overwhelmed by these many kind gestures.

Beloved husband for seventy-four years of E. Evelyn (Smith) Schaeffer. Dean is also survived by two daughters, six grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Millicent Dunkel and Darryl Schaeffer.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean’s memory may be made to the L/CPL John J. Van Gyzen IV Marine Corps League Detachment #1285, 265 High Street, Somerset, MA 02726 or Marine Toys for Tots – Greater Boston, 1st Battalion 25th Marines,53 Quebec Street, Fort Devens, MA 01432.

