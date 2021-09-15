Deborah A. Boyd, 61

Deborah A. Boyd, age 61, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Deborah was born in Dorchester, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1978.

Deborah was proud to have served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Deborah was employed with First Call Transportation of Boston for many years and later worked as a home health aide.

She enjoyed bowling and trips to the casino. She also enjoyed spending summers in Provincetown. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. Family meant everything to Deborah.

Beloved spouse of Donna Maginnis Boyd. Devoted mother of Paul E. Boyd, Jr. and his husband Christopher Gaudreau of Manchester, N.H. Cherished daughter of Al Boyd of Cape Coral, Fla. and the late Joan (Daley) Sartori. Dear sister of Kimberly Oliveri and her husband Michael, Jonna Costello, all of Quincy, and predeceased by Maryanne Boyd and Paul Boyd. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew, Michael Oliveri.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private. A celebration of Deborah’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Deborah’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.