Debra Conso, 64

Debra “Debbie” Conso, went peacefully back to the Lord on April 27, 2022 at the age of 64, after a period of failing health.

Born June 3, 1957, to the late James A. Conso and survived by Jean M. (Hennessey) Conso. Loving mother of Kaitlyn “Katie” (Conso) Livingstone, her husband Andrew and Nana to Sofia. Sister of the late Dominic J. Conso, survived by brother Jimmy Conso and sister Jeannie Conso. As well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be especially missed by her dog Teddy.

She enjoyed all things ocean having lived on it her entire life. She braved every storm and no Nor’easter could scare her! Boating, fishing, clamming, swimming, water skiing, she did it all.

Debbie made apple pies worth fighting over. She was an avid gardener who took pride in growing the first and biggest tomato of the year.

She loved her family and was always there when someone close to her fell on hard times. She was proud to be a volunteer, CCD teacher, soccer coach, and was involved in the community. She loved to travel and was always up for an adventure.

Debbie had the best sense of humor and could make light of any situation. Her signature dimples and smile will be sorely missed, as will the sound of her unique laugh that will always echo in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Monday, May 9, at 10 am celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.