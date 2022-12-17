Debra Maria Robertson, 69, of South Boston formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Debbie was raised in the Hough’s Neck section of Quincy, where she spent most of her life, attending Quincy schools. She resided in South Boston for the past ten years. Debbie had worked various retail jobs during her life and was an avid reader. She usually had any new Stephen King release in her hands the day it was released. She loved Elvis and was lucky to see him in person the time he came to the Boston Garden. She enjoyed spending vacation time down the Cape, or at Lake Winnipesaukee, and also sitting on Nantasket Beach. If there was water and sun, Debbie wanted to be there.

Debbie is survived by her husband Bob Paaso of South Boston and his extended family, her loving sisters Judith Belyea of Randolph, and Lana Donovan and her husband Mark of Weymouth. Debbie was also close with her 3 nephews Alan, David and Mark. Her beloved cat of 21 years Sweet Potato Pie will miss her most of all. Debbie is also survived by two lifelong friends Mary and Linda.

Arrangements are private, and under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. Please share online tributes and condolences at HamelLydon.com.