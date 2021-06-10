Delia D. McDonald, 95

Delia D. (Cantelli) McDonald, of New Paltz, New York and formerly of North Quincy, died peacefully on May 21, 2021 at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck, New York. She was 95.

Born in Quincy on September 22, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Camilli) Cantelli. Delia attended local schools and graduated high school with the Class of 1943. After high school, Delia became a hairdresser. Delia also worked for car dealerships as a typist after having her daughter Patricia in 1953.

Delia was a music lover and a talented dancer and singer. She loved to Jitterbug and to sing opera and romantic ballads. She won many dance competitions in her youth and performed with Quincy Choral Society. Delia was an amazing cook and was known for her homemade pasta and her penchant for lovingly over-feeding her family and friends. Delia loved to laugh and was always there to take care of her daughter and grandchildren.

Delia was the beloved wife of the late Francis B. McDonald, who died in 2011. Together they shared 62 years of happy marriage. She was the devoted mother of the late Patricia Keogh and her surviving husband Paul of Florida. Delia was the loving grandmother of Melissa A. McDonald-Vieira and her husband Julio of New York and Christopher Keogh and his wife Gaetana of New Jersey. She is also survived by her former son-in-law: Daniel McDonald of Pembroke and many loving nieces and nephews. Delia was preceded in death by her eight siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Milton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of New England at lupusne.org.