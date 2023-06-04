Delia T. Penzo, 89

Delia T. (McDermott) Penzo, of Quincy, died peacefully in her home on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was 89.

Delia was born in Sligo, Ireland on September 18, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Winifred (Shields) McDermott. She immigrated to the United States when she was 18 years old joining her two older sisters in Boston. Delia married Frank in 1954 and has lived in North Quincy where she raised her family for over 60 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who adored her family. She will be sadly missed.

Delia was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Penzo, who died in 2017. The two shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Patricia A. Leary and her husband Jack of Duxbury, Frank M. Penzo and his wife Karen of Weymouth, Michael Penzo and his wife Jacqueline of Quincy, Linda M. Williams and her husband Kevin of Braintree, Richard Penzo and his wife Debra of Quincy, Diann P. Antonetti and her husband Michael of Quincy, and Paul Penzo of Quincy. Delia was the loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and the loving great grandmother of seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Winifred, Margaret, Mary, Thomas, Joseph, Bartholomew and Patrick.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, June 12, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Delia’s name to VNA Hospice, 100 Trade Center Dr., Suite G500, Woburn, MA 01801.

