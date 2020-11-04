Democrats Win Big In Quincy; Presidential Contest Too Close To Call

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Democratic candidates running for federal, state and county offices swept the ballot in Quincy.

Meanwhile, the presidential contest between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden remained too close to call nationwide as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Biden, the Democratic nominee and a former vice president, received 29,956 votes in Quincy, according to preliminary results released shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Trump, the Republican incumbent, finished with 14,224 votes in the city.

Biden bested Trump by a similar margin statewide in Massachusetts, finishing with just under two-thirds of the total vote with 89.2 percent of precincts reporting, according to the AP. Eleven electoral votes were up for grabs in the Bay State.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Ed Markey turned back a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor. Markey outpolled O’Connor 30,072 to 13,470 in Quincy and received roughly two-thirds of the vote statewide.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, won easily in Quincy over independent challenger Jonathan Lott. Lynch received 32,904 votes in the city to Lott’s 8,014. Lynch received about 80 percent of the vote district wide.

In the race for the Norfolk and Plymouth State Senate seat, Democratic incumbent John Keenan bested independent challenger Alexander Mendez. Keenan finished with 28,857 votes in Quincy to Mendez’s 11,958. Keenan finished with 69.4 percent of the vote district wide.

In the Third Norfolk House district, which includes parts of Quincy, Democratic incumbent Ronald Mariano outpolled Republican challenger Stephen Tougas 5,775 to 1,989 in Quincy. Mariano prevailed with 68.37 percent of the vote district wide.

The three other legislators who represent Quincy on Beacon Hill – Reps. Bruce Ayers, Tackey Chan and Daniel Hunt, all Democrats – were unopposed.

Two contested Norfolk County races were on Tuesday’s ballot.

In the special election for sheriff, Democratic challenger Patrick McDermott outpolled incumbent Republican Jerry McDermott 29,136 to 13,003 in Quincy. Patrick McDermott received 60.62 percent of the vote countywide.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Patrick McDermott, a Quincy resident and the current register of probate, said he was grateful for the support of voters.

“I am humbled and grateful to the voters for allowing me to continue my career in public service,” he said.

Patrick McDermott said he spoke to Jerry McDermott Tuesday night and the two are looking forward to a smooth transition.

“The jail itself doesn’t sleep,” Patrick McDermott said, adding that Jerry McDermott was “very gracious” in offering to help out with the transition.

McDermott said he had yet to decide on when he would take over as sheriff as he wants to ensure a smooth transition for the county’s new register of probate. Because he won a special election, he could be seated as soon as the votes are certified by the state in early December.

McDermott plans to make the budget a priority once in office; he said the state is facing a fiscal crisis amid the pandemic that cannot be ignored.

“We’ve largely ignored the fiscal crisis that is looming and cannot be ignored,” McDermott said. “There will be some budget issues we have to deal with.”

Patrick McDermott said he plans to run for a full six-year term in 2022.

Two of the three seats on the county commission were also up for grabs Tuesday. Democratic incumbent Joseph Shea was the top vote getter in Quincy with 30,734 votes. Democratic newcomer Richard Staiti finished second with 9,680 votes, barely edging out independent candidate Heather Hamilton, who finished with 9,449.

Countywide, Shea tallied 208,162 votes with 95.73 percent of precincts reporting. The race between Staiti and Hamilton for the second seat remained too close to call, with Staiti 111,048 to 102,162.

Two other Democrats ran unopposed for county seats – Michael Bellotti for treasurer and Colleen Brierley for register of probate.

Christopher Ianella Jr., the Democratic incumbent, was unopposed in his bid for a new term on the governor’s council.

Two referendums appeared on this year’s ballot.

Quincy voters approved Question 1, which expands the state’s right to repair law, 31,457 to 10,999. Nearly three-quarters of voters voted yes on Question 1 statewide.

Quincy voters rejected Question 2, which would adopt ranked-choice voting for state elections, 22,232 to 19,922. Statewide, about 55 percent of voters voted no on Question 2.

Preliminary turnout in Quincy was 71.43 percent, with 45,551 of the city’s 63,770 registered voters casting ballots. Additional mail-in ballots received through 5 p.m. Friday will be counted on Nov. 9, provided they were postmarked by Tuesday.

In the race for president nationwide, Biden was leading the electoral vote count over Trump, 238 to 213, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

Biden won the swing states of Arizona and New Hampshire, according to the AP. He is the first Democratic to carry Arizona since 1996 and only the second to do so since Harry Truman in 1948. Biden is also projected to win the second congressional district in Nebraska, which awards electoral votes by congressional district.

Trump won key contests in Florida, Iowa and Ohio, and turned back a late push by Biden in Texas.

The race was too close to call in Georgia (16 electoral votes), Michigan (16), Nevada (6), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), and Wisconsin (10). In addition, the electoral vote for Maine’s second congressional district was too close too call; Maine, like Nebraska, awards electoral vote by congressional district.

Preliminary results from the AP had Biden up in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, which would give him an even 270 electoral votes. Trump was leading in the remaining states and in Maine’s second district.

Control of the U.S. Senate was also up for grabs in the election. Republicans had a 53-47 majority in the chamber headed into the election, including two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Democrats were projected to pick up seats in Arizona and Colorado while the GOP picked up a seat in Alabama.

Senate races in Alaska, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia – where two seats are up for grabs – remained undecided. Runoff elections could be required in Georgia if the top vote getters do not surpass the 50 percent threshold; those runoffs would be held in January.

Democrats are expected to maintain control of the House of Representatives.