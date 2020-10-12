Denise A. Connelly, 66

Denise A. Connelly, age 66, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Denise was born in Boston, to the late Elinor M. (Novelli) and William J. Connelly, Lt., Q.F.D, Ret. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy, Class of 1972. She also graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. She had lived in Weymouth for six years, previously in Braintree for over fifteen years, and earlier in Quincy.

She worked as an information technology administrator for State Street Bank for over twenty years and retired in 2011.

She enjoyed the beach, especially the beaches in Falmouth and Englewood, Fla. She loved gardening, reading, the theatre, movies, concerts, and music, especially Tom Petty, Tina Turner, Bruno Mars, and The Beatles. Denise loved all animals, especially her beloved yellow lab, Sam. She loved the Red Sox and Patriots, and of course, Tom Brady. She had a great sense of humor, strong faith, and would often include song lyrics into conversation. She was warm, loving, and brave. She battled and survived many devastating medical illnesses and always maintained a positive attitude.

Following her retirement, Denise helped nurture and raise her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Beloved companion for twenty-six years of Donald Lynch, Jr. Devoted mother of Nicole D. McDonagh and her husband Patrick of Quincy, Steven W. Romanowski and his wife Margaret of Braintree. Denise is also survived by Donald’s children, Kristen Lynch of Braintree, Jenna Canducci and her husband Christopher of Avon.

Loving grandmother of Julianne, Olivia and William McDonagh, Wes, Pace, and Eliza Romanowski, and baby Gia Canducci, who was born on September 22, 2020. Loving sister of Barry J. Connelly of Quincy and the late Brian F. Connelly. She is also survived by many close, lifelong friends, whom she loved like family.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, October 15, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Friday, October 16, at 10 o’clock. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Denise’s memory may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

