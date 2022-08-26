Denise A. Murphy, 70

Denise A. Murphy, age 70, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at home.

Denise was born in Quincy, to the late Richard W. and Claire M. (Giarrusso) Murphy. She was raised and educated in Quincy, and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1970, and later earned her Nursing Degree from Quincy College in 1981. She furthered her education by earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Lesley College.

Denise was a Registered Nurse and dedicated herself to the nursing profession for thirty-five years. She found her passion in Hospice Care at Quincy Visiting Nurses, impacting many lives. Denise also counted numerous colleagues as lifelong friends.

Denise enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a passion for the beach, especially Nantasket. She also enjoyed spending time at her residence in Englewood, Florida.

Her greatest joy however was her family. She was dedicated to her children and beloved grandchildren, beaming with pride at all of their activities and accomplishments. She relished spending time with them and sharing in their joy and excitement. A big hug always at the ready.

Devoted mother of Joseph R. Hajjar and his wife Christine of Weymouth, and Nicole C. Carroll of Quincy.

Loving “Grandy” to Isabelle, Alexandra, and Samantha Hajjar, Molly and Joseph Carroll.

Loving companion of John Molla.

Former wife and dear friend of Joseph C. Hajjar.

Denise is also survived by many dear cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams St., Milton, on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, (especially yellow and red ones per Grandy) donations in Denise’s memory may be made to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation at www.us.whales.org.

