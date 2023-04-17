Denise Anderson, 45

Denise Anderson, of Squantum, died at home on April 12, 2023, with her devoted mother at her side, she was 45. Loving daughter of Pauline (Donlan) Anderson of Squantum and the late Richard Anderson. Sister of Michelle Walsh and her husband Tim of Brewster and Eric Anderson of Squantum. Devoted aunt of Nathaniel, Noah and Gabriel. Denise is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Denise was born and raised in Quincy. She graduated from North Quincy High School Class of 1995. She earned her black belt in karate and was very proud of this accomplishment. She had a deep love for her German Shepherds, who she always felt were part of her extended family. Denise began her career with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department, where she worked as a correctional officer. She retired after she became disabled. She was later diagnosed with a blood condition which she battled courageously for many years. Throughout those years her mother stood by her side fighting right along with her. Denise loved her family but adored her nephews, she was always so very proud of each of them. She will be remembered as a kind and loving person, who was always there for everyone. She had a great sense of humor and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Denise may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R East Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.