Dennis C. Thomson, 82

Dennis C. Thomson of Quincy, originally from Boston, died unexpectedly on June 7, 2023. He was 82.

The beloved husband of 35 years to Maureen ( Reynolds) Thomson of Quincy. Loving father of Danielle Thomson of Quincy and David Thomson and his wife Chelsea of west Roxbury and the late Dennis Thomson. Brother of Richard Thomson of CT and the late Gerald Thomson. Cherished Papa “T” to Wyatt, Vannah and Rio Thomson.

Dennis “Papa T” Thomson was truly one of a kind! He always brought life, laughter and love into any room he walked in. He grew up in Roxbury and the South End. As a young man he joined the United States Navy and shortly after the Boston Police Department where he was an officer for 38 years. He loved being around family and friends, playing cards with the guys, heading off to the casino here and there to play his Texas Hold’em and when there was ever an open opportunity to grab a mic to sing and do his “south end shuffle” or tell a hilarious joke he took it and put a smile on everyone’s face. RIP Daddy/Papa T you will forever be in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be private. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.