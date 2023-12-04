Dennis J. O’Connor, 92

Dennis J. O’Connor, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. He was 92.

He was born in Arlington, MA to Margaret (Cahalane) and Patrick O’Connor. A year after he was born, the family moved to Charlestown, where he would spend his formative years. Dennis graduated from Charlestown High School, Class of 1949, where he loved playing basketball and baseball. After high school, he served in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean War. After his military service, Dennis went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance. Dennis then worked as an accountant with Tucker Anthony in Boston. He worked there for over 47 years and retired as the vice president of finance.

In his spare time, Dennis stayed active. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed long walks and biking, especially on the Cape Cod rail trail. When he was home, he worked on his crossword puzzles and enjoyed spending time with family. He was especially fond of the Beechwood Knoll neighborhood, where he called home for many years.

Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Elizabeth B. “Betty” O’Connor (Gibbons). Devoted father to Joseph O’Connor and his wife Susan of Washington State, Kevin O’Connor and his wife Nancy of Braintree and Paul O’Connor and his wife Theresa of Norfolk. Loving brother to the late John and Thomas O’Connor. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey, Brandon, Rachel and Leanne O’Connor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, December 9th, from 8-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis’ name may be made to St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, or to a charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.