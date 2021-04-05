Dennis Morrison, 74

Dennis Morrison of Squantum crossed over on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after being in failing health. He was 74 years old.

Dennis was born in Boston and raised in Squantum and was a graduate of North Quincy High School. Dennis also lived in Everett for years and spent time in Florida. Dennis served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam during late 1960s. He was part of the 1st Cavalry Division, one of the most decorated combat divisions, of the U.S. Army and received the Vietnam Campaign Medal among others.

He worked as a warehouse manager for the Stop & Shop Companies for many years and was a strong supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. He enjoyed camping, the Bruins and Red Sox and working his sausage stand outside of Fenway Park.

Son of the late Frank and Edith M. (Cody) Morrison. Preceded in death by his late Brother Thomas “Jake” Morrison and late sister Maureen Doherty. He is survived by his former wife Jannine Spingel, his son Jamie Morrison and grandsons Quannah and Moon Morrison. His Brother Frank Morrison Jr. (Kathleen), sister Colleen Askin and her husband and Dennis close friend Jeff Askin, brother Kevin Morrison and wife Anne, sister Kathleen Shea and husband Joe Shea and brother-in-law James Doherty. Dennis is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and some close friends in Boston and Florida.

A private ceremony will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.

There will also be a public celebration of life by friends on November 11th at the Village Pump in Lauderdale by the Sea, FL.