Dennis R. McDonald, 65

Dennis R. “Mac” McDonald, age 65, of Houghs Neck in Quincy, formerly of Rockland and Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21.

Born in Quincy on January 26, 1956, he was raised in Houghs Neck and spent all of his free time on Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor. His late father Ivan B. and beloved late mother Anne (Foley) McDonald, always called him “Bob.”

Mac recently retired from 3M in Rockland, ‘making tape’ as he would say. As a young man he was a clam digger and the best fish fileter at Hurley’s. In the summer you could always find Mac on Peddocks Island at the Pink House, pulling lobster traps, fishing, and tending flowers on his Moe boat. He loved playing games like Risk, cribbage and computer games. Mac loved Star Trek, finding deals at Harbor Freight, and enjoying a Pepsi with his roast beef dinner, even more when sharing it with those he loved.

Mac was the best friend anyone could ask for. He was the life of the party. Mac was always telling his favorite stories about his friends, that’s how he showed he loved you. He was a selfless man, so patient, never judging, always willing to give someone a ride to the Island. The most important part of his life was being a good dad to his daughters. He loved them more than anything.

Mac was the beloved husband of the late Maureen (Duran) McDonald. He was the devoted father of Christine Gill and her boyfriend Damien Orum of Norwood, and Courtney Shanahan of Bridgewater. Mac was the loving brother of Ken McDonald and his girlfriend Pat Young of Topsfield, Ricky McDonald of Houghs Neck, Nancy Adinolfi and her late husbands Alan Adinolfi and Freddie Price of Houghs Neck, Linda Pike and her husband John Pike of Quincy, the late Brian McDonald and his surviving wife Kathy Hooten of Houghs Neck, and the late Marty McDonald of Houghs Neck. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and Island family and friends. Mac’s love will always stay with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him and remembered forever.

Family and friends are invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, November 14, 2021, 1-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mac’s name to the Peddocks Island Association.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.