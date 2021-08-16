Dennis W. ‘Chuck’ Keefe, 76

Dennis (Chuck) W. Keefe, 76, Rockland, passed away August 12, 2021.

He was born and raised in Quincy to the late Thomas and Helen Keefe. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era. For many years he worked as a maintenance mechanic at Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Chuck was a member of the Weymouth Elks and the Rockland Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, deer hunting, and most spectator sports. He was, many years ago, a member of the Knights of Columbus old timers’ softball team, the Spring Street Bombers. He also enjoyed trips to Maine and New Hampshire, and spending time with the family. He was a loving grandfather, and also enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was known for his sense of humor, easygoing nature and generosity. Many years ago he moonlighted as a DJ, mostly for friends and relatives. He was quick to get on the dance floor, and enjoyed partying with friends.

Beloved husband of 52 years to Elaine (Alcarez) Keefe of Rockland. Loving father of Karen Keefe of Rockland and the late Kristen Keefe. Grandfather of Seth and Shane Rosczewski of Rockland. Brother of Thomas Keefe of Hanson, Shirley Quirk of Marstons Mills, Jean Beaudry of Pembroke, and the late Helen Coveney, Daniel Keefe, and Donald Keefe.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 PM in the McDonald-Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland at 9 AM. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland.

In loving memory of Chuck, please donate to the charity of your choice.