DEP Hearing Officer Rules In Quincy’s Favor In Bridge Dispute

By SCOTT JACKSON

The hearing officer presiding over Quincy’s appeal of the issuance of a state license to Boston for the new Long Island Bridge has issued a ruling in Quincy’s favor, finding no license for the original Long Island Bridge exists.

The state Department of Environmental Protection in August issued a draft Chapter 91 license to Boston, which Boston officials hailed as a key step in the city’s plan to build a new bridge to Long Island. Quincy has since appealed that decision, and the appeal is pending before the DEP’s Office of Appeals and Dispute Resolution.

On Tuesday, the DEP hearing officer presiding over the case issued a report and order that found, in Quincy’s favor, there is no evidence in the record that the 1949 Chapter 91 license for the original Long Island Bridge was recorded and is in effect.

“Absent evidence of its having been recorded in the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds, within one year of December 16, 1949, the date it was issued, the 1949 Chapter 91 License is void and this proceeding will proceed based on that assumption,” Margaret Stolfa wrote in her ruling.

Stolfa also ruled in Quincy’s favor on whether or not the proposed project is a “maintenance and repair” project under state regulations. In her order, Stolfa said neither Boston nor the DEP addressed that issue in an earlier filing and have waived their opportunity to address it.

“Given that no evidence that the 1949 Chapter 91 License was duly recorded has been filed, additional time will be added to the appeal adjudication schedule to allow fair briefing on issues related to the 1949 Chapter 91 License, should [Boston] make a late showing that the 1949 Chapter 91 License was duly recorded,” she added.

Stolfa likewise found that Boston and the DEP had waived their chance to address Quincy’s contention that, even if the 1949 license were valid, the department must require Boston to apply for a new Chapter 91 license.

“Perhaps the lack of argument from [Boston] and the Department on this issue stems from the lack of evidence that the 1949 Chapter 91 License is in effect,” she said.

In addition, Stolfa found that the status of the existing concrete piers – which supported the old bridge and Boston plans to reuse as supports for the new bridge – remains unresolved and will be resolved during a subsequent hearing. Stolfa said that the DEP did not address the issue in an earlier filing and has waived its chance to do so.

“Having waived its opportunity to address the issue,” she wrote, it “will remain as one of the issues for adjudication in the appeal.” Stolfa added that she “reject[s] MassDEP’s objections” to the issue “because they lack merit.”

Quincy City Solicitor James Timmins said Stolfa’s ruling expands the scope of what will be considered during the review process.

“There’s been a substantial change in the dynamics of this case,” Timmins said. “Before review had been limited to impacts on resource areas.”

Moving forward, Timmins said “all impacts Quincy has asked Boston to look at over the last two years” can now be considered, as well as the conditions of the piers.

“[Stolfa] has validated all of the claims we have made over the last two years, which had been rejected by the DEP’s regional office,” he said.