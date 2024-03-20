Department of Public Health Advises Consumers Not to Drink Bottled Water from Easton-based Simpson Spring Due to PFAS Contamination

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) advises consumers not to purchase or consume bottled water or fill containers from self-serve water vending machines operated or distributed by Simpson Spring Company in Easton after per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination exceeding drinking water standards was found in water bottled and distributed by the company. Consumers are urged not to consume any Simpson Spring products until further notice.

If you have Simpson Spring water in your home or establishment:

Do not consume the product.

Pour the water down a drain and recycle any plastic receptacle.

Do not buy or consume new products from Simpson Spring until further notice.

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s. Current scientific research suggests that exposure to certain PFAS may lead to adverse health outcomes.

Since 2021, DPH has conducted surveillance sampling and testing for emerging contaminants, including PFAS, in bottled water as part of its surveillance program.

DPH’s Food Protection Program collected water samples from Simpson Spring’s Easton facility on February 21, 2024 and collected confirmatory samples on March 11. Test results found that samples exceeded the MA drinking water standard for PFAS. On March 1, Simpson Spring advised DPH that it would voluntarily cease bottling operations temporarily and disconnect its vending machines until the issue is resolved. Sanitary violations of DPH’s Good Manufacturing Practices for Food regulations (105 CMR 500) were documented during the inspections, and DPH issued a cease-and-desist order.

DPH’s Food Protection Program will continue to monitor the situation and work with Simpson Spring to correct the violations. For more information on bottled water alternatives with no PFAS exceedances, visit PFAS in Bottled Water Pilot Program. You can access bottled water testing data, which includes brand names through this link.

For information related to the risks of PFAS in drinking water, visit Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water | Mass.gov or contact DPH at 617-624-5757. If you have any questions about this notice, call the main Food Protection Program number at 617-983-6754 or email FPP.DPH@mass.gov.

If you are a clinician, and have any questions about the health effects of PFAS, visit https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas/docs/PFAS-info-for-clinicians-factsheet-508.pdf