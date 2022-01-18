Derek A. Hirst, 88

Derek A. Hirst, of Holbrook, and formerly of Quincy and the United Kingdom, died peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was 88.

Born in Darwen, England on September 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Alan and Mary A. (Riding) Hirst. Derek was raised in Darwin and was educated in the United Kingdom. Following graduation, Derek served in the Royal Air Force, where he proudly served the country and its monarch.

Derek immigrated to the United States in 1968, after being offered a job with Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was being recruited by many different countries for his talents and knowledge. When MIT offered him the position, there was not a doubt in his mind. He headed for the United States, where he became a proud citizen. Derek worked as a Mechanical Engineer for 50 years with MIT, assisting the faculty in developing research and technology to improve safety and drive innovation forward. He was involved with creating rock models to test earthquake pressure systems as well as building parts for space shuttles. He loved his work and was proud of his professional accomplishments. He cultivated many relationships throughout the years, and happily retired in 2018.

Derek loved to travel the world with his wife, Anne. He liked to see new places, experience different cultures and meet new people. Derek was fascinated by people and could people watch for hours. He took the train to work every day, and he would make mental note of all the things he saw, and people he met. Later in life, Derek took all his people watching experiences and wrote a book titled: “Truths, Half Truths & Bovine Scatology”. Derek had a great-dry sense of humor; he was always fun loving with a contagious smile on his face. The life of the party, Derek was an extrovert from the beginning. He had a great love for music of all kinds. As a young man, he worked as a Disc Jockey in England, and later in life he was a member of the Sacred Heart Choir in Quincy and the Quincy Choral Society. Derek’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Derek was the beloved husband of the late Anne (O’Brien) Hirst, who died in 2016. The two shared 57 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Julie Cronin and her late husband Edward of Abington, Kathryn Powers and her husband John of Plymouth, Debra Smith and her husband Paul of Quincy and Andrew Hirst, and his wife Rachel of Holbrook. Derek was the loving grandfather of nine and the loving great grandfather of seven. He was the dear brother of the late James Hirst and the cherished uncle of Stewart and Ian Hirst, both of the United Kingdom.

Visiting hours will be held privately.

Derek’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386, Hancock St., Quincy, at 10 A.M.. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Face masks are required to be worn by all guests who enter the church.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Derek’s name to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215 or by visiting: https://www.bidmc.org/give.

