Derek Jones passed away Feb. 6, 2022 after a brief period of failing health, at the Eliot Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Natick, MA.

He was born in Brighton, MA on Jan. 30, 1943 the loving son of the late Grace (Tehan) Jones and Carroll Jones. He leaves a sister, Carol Hallett and her husband Clifford of Weymouth (formerly of Quincy), a niece Carrie MacLean and nephew Chad Hallett, 2 great-nephews, 1 great-niece and several cousins.

Derek was a truck driver for most of his life and traveled all across the United States. He thought nothing of a spur of the moment road trip. He lived in several states including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Arkansas. Aside from enjoying the various vehicles he owned over the years, the greatest joys in his life were his beloved dogs. “I’ve lived a life that’s full. I’ve traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this, I did it my way.”

Donations in Derek’s memory may be made to the Houghs Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Ave, Quincy, MA 02169 or to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169.

The family is planning a private funeral at the Houghs Neck Congregational Church in Quincy. Burial will take place later at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth, Maine.

Funeral arrangements by Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Eliot Center for the care and comfort they gave to Derek.