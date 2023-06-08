Derreck J. Shuman, 37

Derreck James “DJ” Shuman, loving father of Harlei, Brady and Colby, sadly passed away suddenly in his sleep on Monday, May 15th, 2023. He was only 37 years old. A lifelong Quincy MA resident, predeceased by his parents, Linda M. (Mastrorilli) Shuman, of Quincy, MA and Eric Lapenson of Weymouth, MA.

He is survived by his loving siblings, Milissa G. Shuman and Michael J. Shuman, both of Quincy, Ma, his stepfather, Joseph G. Shuman Jr. of Braintree, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the area.

Derreck will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was funny and witty and could make everyone laugh with his quick jokes and banter. Our world was a brighter place with him in it. And it will never be the same without him.

Rest in Peace, Derreck, until we meet again, we love you.

An outdoor memorial will take place at Avalon Beach on Baker Ave in Quincy, MA on Sunday June 11th at Noon.