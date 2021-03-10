Despite Challenges, Mass Bay Credit Union Continues Successful Winter Coat-Drive Tradition

In a normal year, Mass Bay Credit Union branches are bustling with activity in December and January. And in a normal year, the Mass Bay Warm Hands, Warm Hearts clothing drive collected box loads of new and gently worn warmwear to donate to local family, women’s and men’s shelters.

With branch traffic restricted to appointment only, one could expect the clothing drive to fall through the cracks. But the community credit union, which prides itself on its dedicated community involvement, was not about to let that happen. In the true spirit of their motto, “Real Banking for Real People,” staff worked hard to get the word out to members and together they found creative ways to fill those donation boxes.

In all, they collected over 50 warmwear items to donate to the Friends of Boston Homeless for distribution to those in need. If you have new and gently worn clothing and missed this year’s drive, simply leave them in any of Mass Bay Credit Union’s ATM vestibules and the team will get them to someone in need.

“All of us at Friends of Boston’s Homeless are deeply grateful to our great friends at Mass Bay Credit Union for their near two decades of helping our neighbors in need at the Woods Mullen Women’s and Southampton Men’s Emergency Shelters,” says Mariann Bucina Roca, executive director of the Friends of Boston’s Homeless. “These warm coats and winter apparel items help our most vulnerable neighbors not only stay healthy and safe, but also help them maintain their comfort and dignity during an exceptionally difficult time in their lives.”

“It’s really hard to find a better or more generous organization than the Friends of Boston’s Homeless,” notes Mass Bay CEO Terry Dorilas. “These items go directly to the community and those in need, immediately. Knowing how critical this need is every New England winter, we really want to thank them for all the great work they do!”

