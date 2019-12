Detours in North Quincy will continue into early Tuesday morning following a water main break at West Squantum Street and Fayette Street, police said.

The break occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Quincy police said traffic headed southbound on Newport Avenue will not be allowed exit onto the West Squantum Street bridge. Detours will continue past midnight, police said.

“Please seek alternate route and avoid area if possible,” police said Monday evening on Twitter.