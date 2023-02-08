Devine Elected Ward 4 Councillor

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in Ward 4 elected James Devine to the open seat on the Quincy City Council in Tuesday’s special election.

Devine, a resident of Cross Street, bested Joel Buenaventura of Common Street in the special election. Devine received 628 votes (60.2 percent) to Buenaventura’s 412 votes (39.6 percent), according to unofficial results released by the City Clerk’s Office just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Devine was the top vote getter in four of five precincts in the ward, which includes South and West Quincy. Buenaventura carried Precinct 4.

Turnout in the special election was 9.37 percent, with 1,043 of the ward’s 11,129 registered voters casting ballots.

Devine will fill the Ward 4 seat on the City Council left vacant in October when long-time councillor Brian Palmucci resigned upon his appointment as a state judge. Devine will serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term which expires at the end of the year. He can seek a full two-year term in November’s municipal election.

Devine and Buenaventura had finished first and second in a four-person preliminary election held last month. Matthew Lyons of Centre Street and Sharon Cintolo of Willard Street placed third and fourth in the preliminary and did not advance to the final. Turnout in the preliminary election was 6.83 percent.