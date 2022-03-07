Diane E. Cavanaugh, 89

Diane E. (Coolbrith) Cavanaugh, 89; of Sandwich formerly of Quincy, MA passed away on March 4, 2022. She was the loving wife of 64 years to the late George F. Cavanaugh, Jr. who passed in February 2021.

Diane was born and raised in Boston, the daughter of the late George, and Olive (Baker) Coolbrith. She lived in Quincy before moving to Sandwich 25 years ago.

Diane was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed much in her life especially being with her loving family, and her grandchildren. Her and her husband George would frequent the Cape Cod Canal and would watch the boats pass by, and just watch the environment together, sometimes other family members would go along as well. She also loved just being at her home in Sandwich watching all the different birds come to her feeders.

Diane is predeceased not only by her husband but; her sister Leslie Dean of Sandwich, MA; and daughter in law Stacy Cavanaugh. She is survived by her daughter; Susan M. Hannon (husband Peter) of Middleboro, MA, son’s; Mark Cavanaugh (wife Claire) of Braintree, MA, and David Cavanaugh of Petal, MS. She is also survived by her grandchildren Julie C. Ellis (husband Pat); Billy Cavanaugh; Eddie Swindoll (wife Jennifer) and Abby Swindoll Allen (husband Ian) and 3 great-grandchildren. As well as her brother Gerald Coolbrith (wife Judy) of Uxbridge, MA, and her brother in law John Dean of Sandwich, MA.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 11 a.m., Visitation will be prior from 10-11 a.m., at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home; 154 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA. Burial will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s name to the Alzheimer’s association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Or to Hannon Foundation at Hannonfoundation.org or Hannon Foundation Inc., 117 Eastman St. S. Easton, MA 02375.

For directions & online condolences, or to share a memory, please visit nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.