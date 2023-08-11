Diane E. Phillips, 84

Diane E. Phillips, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. She was 84.

Diane was born in Boston on Nov. 11, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Paul G. and Charlotte E. (Marshall) Phillips. She was the loving sister of Maureen Phillips of Randolph and the late Paul G. Phillips Jr. Diane is also survived by many dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 9:15-9:45 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Diane’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

