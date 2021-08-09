Diane M. LaForest, 76

Diane Marie LaForest, 76, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully in her home on August 8, 2021.

She was the proud daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Carney. She is survived by her three children, Bill LaForest and wife Elizabeth of Duxbury; Chris LaForest and wife Jo of Marshfield; and Jill LaForest of Sarasota, Florida. Diane was the loving sister of the late Robert Carney of Quincy and is survived by her sister Elaine Santry of West Roxbury and sister-in-law Phyllis Carney of Quincy. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Jesse, Cassidy, Jack, Kyle, Zahra and Nazia.

Diane was a strong, independent woman. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was a dedicated employee with the Quincy Police Department for 36 years, right up until her retirement in June 2021.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, August 12 from 4-7:00 pm at Hamel Lydon Funeral Home, 650 Hancock St, Quincy MA. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10am at St. Mary’s Parish, 95 Crescent St. Quincy MA.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cops For Kids With Cancer copsforkidswithcancer.org.