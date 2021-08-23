Diane M. Lydon, 79

Diane M. (Hall), Lydon, 79, of Milton and formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2021.

Loving wife of 61 years to John J. Lydon Jr., former Quincy City Councillor, of Milton. Daughter of the late James Hall and Lillian Lawrence. Devoted mother of Janet Lydon of Milton, Carol Lydon and her husband Richard Weidmann of Dorchester, Michelle Lydon and her husband, Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. of Quincy, and the late David Lydon. Beloved grandmother of John Twomey of Quincy, Paul Twomey and his wife Kristin of Weymouth, Roberta Lydon-Phelan of Quincy, Charles Phelan III of Quincy and Katie Weidmann of Dorchester. Great-grandmother of Tighe and Leigh Twomey. Diane also leaves behind many beloved friends.

Diane was a born in Boston and a true Southie girl. She graduated from Gate of Heaven High School class of 1960. She worked for many years as a Social Director at Granite Place in Quincy, however she was fully invested in helping her husband build their own business, the Lydon Funeral Home in Quincy. She loved to travel with her husband Jack, frequently flying back and forth to Tortola BVI and all around the world on new adventures together. Diane’s favorite place to be was at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, where she spent her summers on Bear Island with her family and friends.

The Lydon family would also like to extend a special thank you to all the healthcare workers that cared for her over the years.

Diane will be missed by all who knew her, but she will forever remain in our hearts.

Per the family’s request services will be private. A live stream of the services will be available Tuesday August 24th at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, for Diane, the Lydon family asks that you reach out to someone you love and care about, as we are never guaranteed a tomorrow.

Hamel-Lydon Chapel &

Cremation Service of Massachusetts

650 Hancock Street

Quincy, Massachusetts 02170