Diane M. Nicolar, 79

Diane M. (Mosher) Nicolar, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Diane was born in Worcester, to the late Roy and Evelyn (Benson) Mosher. She was raised and educated in Weymouth. She had lived in Quincy for the past thirty-five years, previously in Weymouth.

She worked as a bartender at various restaurants and establishments. Diane also worked for a short time as a monitor for Parks Trans in Stoughton.

Diane enjoyed crocheting, especially afghans, for which she was well-known. She also enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and football.

Beloved companion of the late James D. Graham. Devoted mother of Eric J. Whittaker of Quincy and the late Danny Lee Nicolar. Loving grandmother of Eric, Joshua, Ethan, Annabelle, and Talina. She is also survived by James’ children, James Graham and Scott Graham, both of Weymouth.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Diane’s memory may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or vva.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.