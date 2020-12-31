Diane M. Sellon, 75

Diane M. (Hutchison) Sellon of Braintree passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at age 75.

Born in Quincy where she was raised and educated, she had worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years before retiring.

The beloved wife of the late Thomas Sellon, Diane was the loving mother of Lisa Marie Martin and her husband Scott of Braintree; devoted grandmother of Lauren Martin and Dylan Martin; dear sister of Jean C. Mosman of FL and Gail Cody of Weymouth; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, January 1 from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Francis Xavier Church 234 Pleasant St. So. Weymouth.

Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery.