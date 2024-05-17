Dianne Cadogan, 70

Dianne Cadogan of Marshfield, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 70.

She was born in Quincy to Dorothy (White) and Everett Hall. Dianne grew up in Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School. After high school she earned her associate degree in medical technology at Aquinas Junior College. Shortly after college, Dianne married Ray Cadogan, who she had known since high school. The two were inseparable ever since.

In her spare time, Dianne was an avid reader and loved to play with babies. If there was a baby in the room, chances are they were in Dianne’s arms. She often traveled, taking vacations wherever she could enjoy warm weather and sit on the beach. A few times a month she got together with “The Coffee Girls”, her group of lifelong friends. The 4th of July was a special time of year for Dianne. She gathered with friends and family and was proud to work on winning parade floats for the annual 4th of July parade. Above all else, Dianne enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with Dianne will forever carry with them memories of her caring nature, her infectious laughter, and her bubbly personality. But beyond her quick wit and comedic timing was a heart overflowing with compassion and kindness. Dianne’s caring nature knew no bounds, and she touched countless lives with her acts of love and support. Though the world may feel a little dimmer without her, her light will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who loved her.

Beloved wife of 48 years to Ray Cadogan of Marshfield. Devoted mother to Daniel Cadogan and his wife Keryn of Scituate, Katherine Lemle and her husband Ian of Attleboro, Alexander Cadogan of Abington and Rachel Wakefield and her husband Schuyler of Kingston. Adoring grandmother to Nathan, Jacob, Noah, Abigail, Lincoln, Daniel, Elyse, Eleanor, and Harriet. Loving sister to Karen Whalen and her husband Matthew of Quincy, Susan Shea and her husband Charles of Quincy, Kenneth Hall and his wife Angela of Quincy and Steven Hall of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, May 20th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21st, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dianne may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.