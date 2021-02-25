Dianne J. Mercier, 75

Dianne Jean Mercier, age 75, of Quincy, loving sister and aunt, died Feb. 22.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1946 in Laconia, New Hampshire, to David Fernand and Martha E. (Alexander) Mercier. She graduated from Holbrook High School in 1964. Ms. Mercier was a 30-year resident of Braintree, and currently of Quincy. She was a member of two fun-loving extended families: the Merciers/Nadeaus of New Hampshire and Quebec; and the Alexander families of the Greater Boston area.

Ms. Mercier was employed at the Braintree Cinema of South Shore Plaza and Burlington Coat Factory, among others; and lest it be forgotten, she was a thrilled and dedicated babysitter to her adored first three nieces. Ms. Mercier was a sweet and gentle soul, kind and caring; and crazy about pets, cats in particular. She eagerly anticipated each and every family event, most especially the Christmas holidays and birthdays, weddings and christenings. She delighted in gift giving.

Ms. Mercier was predeceased by her parents. She will be fondly remembered by the family she so truly loved: her brother David (Gerry) Mercier of Squantum; brother Rick (Maureen) Mercier of Minneapolis; and sister Gail (Paul) Barrette of Worcester. Auntie Di had seven cherished nieces and nephews: Carolyn (Billy) Freeman of Squantum; goddaughter April (Paul) Segalla of Hanover, Adrienne (Mark) Taylor of Braintree; Jared (Stefanie) Mercier and Michael (Emily Wall) Mercier, both of Virginia; Brian Lucier of Billerica; and Lindsey (Johnny) Prudente of Worcester. The beloved next generation ‘grands’ of Auntie Di are Pat and Dan; Paige, Justin and Kathryn; Owen and Cal; Will; Pearl and Trip; and, of course, ‘great grand’ Abigail.

The family plans a private memorial during the summer.

