Dianne Platt, 74

Dianne Platt, age 74, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, died Aug. 30.

Loving daughter of the late Eunice and Albert Platt; survived by her brother Dennis Platt and wife Sharon, niece Kristen and husband Seth Jodwin and their three children, all are in Connecticut; loving godmother of Derek Nelson of Hingham and her dear friend for 52 years, Karen Nelson of East Bridgewater.

Ms. Platt was born April 20, 1946 in Manchester, Connecticut. She graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston and spent her life in music as a vocalist, organist, choir director, and piano teacher in Quincy and surrounding towns

Private interment in East Cemetery, Manchester, Conn.

Funeral arrangements were made by Quealy and Son Funeral Home, Abington.