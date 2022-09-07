Diehl, Healey To Face Off In November Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey both notched victories in Quincy on Tuesday en route to claiming their party’s nomination in the November gubernatorial election.

Quincy voters also backed the winners in Tuesday’s remaining contested races.

Diehl, of Whitman, a former state representative and former candidate for US Senate, won the Republican primary for governor over Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, 55.6 percent to 44.4 percent statewide. In Quincy, Diehl prevailed with 65.38 percent of the vote, netting 2,096 votes to Doughty’s 1,097.

Diehl will face Healey, a Boston Democrat and the state’s current attorney general, in November. Healey finished with 85.5 percent of the vote statewide in the primary and with 83.98 percent of the vote in Quincy, netting 7,798 votes in the city. Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, likewise of Boston, also appeared on the ballot but withdrew from the race before voting began. She polled 14.5 percent of the vote statewide and 15.3 percent in Quincy, netting 1,421 votes in the city.

In the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, former Rep. Leah Allen of Danvers bested former Rep. Kate Campanale of Spencer, 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent. Allen outpolled Campanale in Quincy 1,550 to 1,297, or 54.08 percent to 45.25 percent. (Though they are chosen separately in the primary, Allen was running with Diehl and Campanale with Doughty.)

On the Democratic side, Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll won the primary for lieutenant governor 46.9 percent of the vote statewide. Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow finished second with 32.6 percent of the vote and Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton was third at 20.4 percent. In Quincy, Driscoll finished with 5,001 votes, 56.57 percent of the votes cast. Lesser was second with 2,305 votes (26.07 percent) and Gouveia was third with 1,495 votes (16.91 percent). (Healey did not choose a running mate ahead of the primary.)

The Democratic primary included three other contested statewide races.

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councillor, prevailed in the primary for attorney general with 50.5 percent of the vote statewide. Brookline attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan was second with 34 percent of the vote. Quentin Palfrey of Weston, who withdrew from the race the week ahead of the election with voting already underway, was third with 15.5 percent of the vote. Campbell finished with 4,337 votes (47.42 percent) in Quincy, Liss-Riordan with 3,475 votes (38 percent) and Palfrey with 1,308 votes (14.3 percent).

Attorney James McMahon III of Bourne was unopposed in the GOP primary for attorney general; he netted 2,470 votes in Quincy. McMahon was his party’s nominee for attorney general in 2018.

Diana DiZoglio, a state senator from Methuen, won the primary for the open state auditor position with 53.9 percent of the vote statewide. Chris Dempsey, a Brookline town meeting member, was second with 46.1 percent of the vote. DiZoglio received 4,576 votes (52.47 percent) in Quincy to Dempsey’s 4,119 votes (47.23 percent).

Anthony Amore of Winchester, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, was unopposed in the Republican primary and received 2,205 votes in Quincy. Amore was the GOP nominee for auditor four years ago.

In the primary for secretary of state, incumbent William Galvin turned aside a challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, 69.9 percent to 30.1 percent statewide. In Quincy, Galvin finished with 6,893 votes (73.26 percent) to Sullivan’s 2,494 (26.51 percent).

Rayla Campbell of Whitman was unopposed in the GOP primary. She finished with 2,370 votes in Quincy.

The state’s remaining constitutional officer, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, was unopposed in the Democratic primary and will not face a GOP challenger in November. She finished with 7,809 votes in Quincy in the primary.

There were three other contested primaries in Quincy on Tuesday.

In the Republican primary for the Eighth Congressional District, Robert Burke of Milton prevailed over Hamilton Soares Rodrigues, 70.7 percent to 29.3 percent districtwide. Burke polled 2,147 votes (78.99 percent) in Quincy to Rodrigues’ 546 (20.09 percent).

Burke will face incumbent US Rep. Stephen Lynch in November. Lynch, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, polled 8,186 votes in Quincy in the primary.

In the Democratic primary for the First Norfolk District in the state House of Representatives, incumbent Bruce Ayers of Quincy fended off a challenge from Casey Dooley of Quincy, 78.5 percent to 21.5 percent overall. In Quincy, Ayers finished with 2,552 votes (78.98 percent) to Dooley’s 674 (20.86 percent). Ayers does not have a GOP opponent in November.

In the Democratic primary for Norfolk County commissioner, incumbent Peter Collins of Milton bested challenger Paul Yorkis of Medway, 74 percent to 26 percent. Collins finished with 6,856 votes (82.51 percent) in Quincy to Yorkis’ 1,412 votes (16.99 percent).

Turnout in Quincy was 19.73 percent in Tuesday’s primary, with 12,929 of the city’s 65,526 registered voters casting ballots.