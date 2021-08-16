Dillon J. Beazley, 28

Dillon J. Beazley, age 28, entered into eternal life on August 12, 2021. Dillon was currently a Weymouth resident but most proud to be from Quincy.

Dillon was the proud loving father of Cameron Muldoon sharing the loving parental bond with Alyssa Muldoon of Weymouth. Dillon truly shined when in the presence of his son with his big smile and contagious laugh. Beloved son of Wendy (Beazley) and Anthony Brancaccio of Weymouth. Loving brother of Anthony and Dominic Brancaccio of Weymouth and the late Christopher MacIver. “The Favorite” grandson of Catherine Lamson of Weymouth, and William Beazley and his wife Marlena of Dorchester.

Adored nephew of the late Michael Beazley, William Beazley and his wife Sabrina of Whitman, Jennifer Llama and her husband Matt of Florida, Jillian Sweeney and her husband Patrick of Whitman, Jeffery Beazley and his wife Christina of New York, Kevin Beazley of Dorchester, and Michelle Beazley of Dorchester and so many more hand selected aunts and uncles. Survived by cousins sharing a close bond with Devon and Macayla Sweeney, Kara Foster, Samantha and William Beazley and many more.

Dillon was a devoted friend making all feel like family; he was truly the life of the party bringing inappropriate humor in any moment. He could always make you laugh even on your worst of days. Dillon was an incredible chef using all of our homes to make the most interesting but delicious concoctions. You could smell Dillon coming a mile away to be greeted with that big cheesy smile, a big bear hug followed by “where’s the food, give me the aux chord and do you have a puffer.”

That’s who Dillon was, a man who wanted to break bread with you, to check in on you while sharing HIS music with all, to be moved the way he was even when he couldn’t breathe. This is how we believe Dillon would want us to remember him; being that funny guy, who loved being a Dad to Cameron, who wanted to make sure we were all okay while letting us know he got “the best deal” and to remember “life is short, wear your Jordans.”

Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. Weymouth, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 4 pm until 9 pm. Private cremation to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe page at gofund.me/a9df485d. Any donations received will be used to offset funeral cost and remaining donations will be contributed to Cameron’s trust fund.