Dimitri Ayoub passed in his home on June 7, 2024 after having been cared for by the wonderful Hospice Nurses from NVNA in Norwell. Born in Boston, MA on September 11, 1957, he later moved to Quincy, where he spent the rest of his days.

He was the son of the late George Ayoub Sr. and step-son of the late Salvatore Gentile Sr.

He leaves behind the light of his life, his daughter Jesse, and the love of his life, Gayle. Also, his siblings, George Ayoub Jr., Pamela Gentile, Kelly Gentile, Salvatore Gentile Jr., as well as many nieces and nephews and sisters-in law and brothers-in-law. He is now reunited in the afterlife with his big brother, David Ayoub.

Back in the day he was a chef at The Top of The Hub, The Bay Tower Room, Cohasset By The Sea and MIT to name a few. He hung up his apron to become “Mr. Mom” to daughter Jesse for her entire juvenescence. They were a dynamic duo!

He was a lifelong Bruins fan, although admittedly, a better fan when they were winning!

Dimitri was unique, he didn’t quite see things the way others do, which made him an interesting character.

He loved Elvis and his music as much as he loved old classic movies (although to be clear, he did not love Elvis movies!). He could tell you anything about an old movie and its actors. He especially admired James Cagney.

Dimitri was beyond funny. Whether he was dressed as the Grinch at Jesse’s Girl Scout Christmas party, or in a tuxedo, he could make you laugh until your belly hurt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pete & Elaine Zoia NQHS Scholarship Fund: Quincy Municipal Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave., Quincy, MA 02169. Thank you!

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, June 13th from 9:00-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13th at 10:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial will immediately follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.