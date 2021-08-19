District Attorney Rules March Shooting Death Justified

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey has completed his investigation into the March 26, 2021 shooting death of Eric M. Leach in the city Quincy and found the use of deadly force by a State Police Officer to have been justified as a matter of law.

Leach, 37, had committed the armed robbery of a convenience store in Rockland shortly after 6 a.m. on March 26, 2021. He eluded responding officers and eventually gained control of a Rockland Police cruiser. His ensuing efforts to elude capture injured multiple officers and caused substantial property damage to police and civilian vehicles during a long pursuit that came to a stop at approximately 7:20 when the cruiser became disabled in Quincy.

While immobilized for roughly an hour, Leach was able to free the patrol rifle, loaded with 30 rounds, which had been secured within the stolen cruiser. Officers communicated and negotiated with Leach attempting to persuade him to surrender. Leach stated to officers that he intended to die rather than be taken into custody and that he would kill the officers present. At 8:16 a.m., Leach was able to re-start the cruiser. He again fled, this time traveling only a short distance before coming to a final stop near the B.J’s gas station on Quincy Street. At this location, police contained the stolen cruiser between two Bearcat vehicles and resumed negotiation.

Officers observed Leach in control of the rifle, putting it in his mouth and to his head. After roughly an hour, Leach began to struggle with the passenger-side door in an attempt to exit the vehicle with the rifle. The door began to open, Leach raised the rifle to eye level, consistent with use against others, and one officer fired one round.

