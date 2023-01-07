D’Lani T. Davis, 62

D’Lani T. Davis, age 62, of Quincy, died suddenly, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home.

D’Lani was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., raised and educated in Hyannis. She was a graduate of Barnstable High School, Class of 1979. D’Lani earned her Bachelor’s degree from Boston College, Class of 1983.

She lived in Quincy for twenty years, previously on Cape Cod.

D’Lani was employed as a vice president and fraud policy strategist for Bank of America for twenty-five years.

D’Lani loved to travel and also enjoyed reading.

Beloved daughter of Dorothy Oglesby of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. and the late Henry Davis.

Devoted sister of Vincent Davis of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., Keith Davis and his wife Lissette of Colorado Springs, Colo., Aleshia Davis and her husband Gus Sumter of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., Ayla Davis of Patterson, N.Y., Christine Williams and her husband Fred of Pasadena, Calif., and Eric Davis of Hyannis.

Loving aunt of Christopher, Nicholas, Chaunte, Alexandria, Adriana, and Erika.

D’Lani is also survived by several godchildren.

At the request of the family, memorial services will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in D’Lani’s memory may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.