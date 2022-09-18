Dolores G. ‘Dolly’ Nogler, 89

Dolores G. “Dolly” (DeGrassie) Nogler, age 89, a lifelong North Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, September 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores was born in Quincy, to the late John and Josephina (Mazzalors) DeGrassie. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1950.

She was employed as a bookkeeper for twenty years in her late husband’s business, the former Nogler Brothers, a food service company which served local restaurants.

As a woman of great faith, Dolly was active at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy and later at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in South Quincy. In both churches, she taught Bible studies and served in various capacities and ministries and made many lasting friendships.

Dolly loved animals and especially her cherished cat and comrade, Dee. She was an advocate for animals, animal rights and protecting wildlife. She enjoyed volunteering and her many friendships at the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Most of all, Dolly was devoted to her family and all her much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife for sixty-four years of the late Albert “Bert” Nogler.

Devoted mother of Albert J. Nogler and his wife Lisa of Hanover, Jennifer A. Moore and her husband David of Eagle, Idaho, David E. Nogler of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dolly was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

The last of eight siblings, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. Reverend John W. Culp, Retired Pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.