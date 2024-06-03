Dolores H. Concannon

Dolores H. (Grady) Concannon, of Quincy, formerly of Mission Hill, died May 29, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores loved spending time by the ocean, being part of her bowling league, and dancing on Saturday evenings. She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren. Dolores had a love of art and painting. Veterans held a special place in her heart, as she was profoundly affected by the loss of her brother, Leo, during the Vietnam War. She was an active Ladies Auxiliary VFW member and a member of the Moose Lodge. Dolores had a long and distinguished career as an accountant at State Street Bank in Quincy, where she worked for 30 years. Known for her sense of humor, elegant attire, dignity, and kindness, Dolores touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother of William Concannon, Doug and his wife Judi Concannon and Kristina Concannon; all of Quincy. Cherished companion of the late Theodore Mysiuk. Loving sister of Richard Grady and the late Leo, Paul, George and Phillip Grady. Former wife of the late William Concannon. Affectionate Nana to Donna, Tyler, Joseph, Julia, Doug Jr., Hailey, and Hanna and Great Nana to Logan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dolores may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.