Dolores M. Rooney

Dolores Mary (McInnis) Rooney, of Cleburne, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26th, 2023.

Dolores was born in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, on April 17th, 1934. She grew up, lived and worked most of her life in Quincy and a few other places on the South Shore of Massachusetts. She moved to Joshua, Texas, to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tina Osborne, the year her husband, Joseph Rooney, passed away (2014). Dolores loved to dance. On weekend nights she could often be found at Mosley’s on the Charles in Dedham dancing the night away.

Dolores was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joesph, her parents, Helen (Winchenbach) McInnis and Alley McInnis Sr., and brother, John L. McInnis.

Dolores is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Richard Post, of Rockingham, North Carolina, her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tina Osborne, of Joshua, Texas, her granddaughter, Desiree’ Comingo and husband Heath, of Bangor, Maine, and grandsons, Sean O’Brien of Rockingham, North Carolina, and Joseph Francis and wife Cynthia, of Denton, Texas, step-grandchildren, Haylea Tubbs and husband Clayton, of Crowley, Texas, Dillon Conway and wife Julia, of Philomath, Oregon, two great-grandchildren, Ian and Pike Francis, and one step-great- grandson, Harden Tubbs, and her sisters, Joanne Falco of Pembroke, Massachusetts, and Judy Vachon, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and brother, Alley McInnis, of Boynton Beach, Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.