Dominic Stasio, 64

Dominic Stasio, of Hingham, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was 64.

Born in Japan and raised in Quincy, Dom graduated from North Quincy High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he was an inductee of the national engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi.

In 1979, Dom began what became a distinguished 43-year career with the Aviation Division of the General Electric Company in Lynn. He was known for his deep engineering knowledge, colleagueship, and impact on critical projects, including the engines developed for US Navy and US Air Force aircraft. He’s also warmly remembered for his wry humor.

His love of aviation extended beyond his work, and he attained his pilot’s license after banking the final requisite flight hours at the Grand Canyon.

Dom had a passion for fishing and boats, and he and his siblings spent countless weekends on the ocean pursuing the Big One. He enjoyed refurbishing boats and all things mechanical. Most recently, he adopted a dog that he adored.

Kind hearted, selfless, and devoted to family, Dom was the cherished son of Nancy (Hisayo) and the late Francis. Beloved brother of Frank; Andrew and his wife, Joanne; Julia; and James and his partner, Misty. Loving uncle to Lauren, Julia, Elizabeth, David, Anthony, and Jillian. His home became the center of all our gatherings and because of him we have so many warm memories of being together.

