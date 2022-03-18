Donald Bowes Memorial Fund Raises Over $84,000; Nears Goal Of $100,000

Friends, loved ones and the Boston Red Sox community are showing strong support for the family of Donald “Donny” Bowes, Jr., who was well known and loved as the security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox for 15 years at “Gate A.”

As of Friday morning, the Donald Bowes Memorial Fund had raised $84,334 from 766 donations. Organizers are hoping to raise at least $100,000 which will help defray funeral expenses and set up a college fund for Donny’s youngest son, Matthew.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/9wft/donny-bowes-memorial-fund

The memorial fund was organized by Donny’s brother, Tom Bowes.

“We all knew how special to this world Donny Bowes was,” Tom Bowes said about his brother. “Donny was a fixture at Gate A at Fenway Park for years. He was always there joking, smiling, greeting everyone with a smile, a hug, or an “I love you, Brother.” He made the experience of going to Fenway Park so much better for so many people. But it wasn’t just at Fenway–that was Donny’s character every day, all day. He made life so much more enjoyable for all of us. Donny was the type of guy that was always there to pick you up and brighten your day. He literally would give you the shirt off his back.

“Most of all, Donny was a family man. He was married to the love of his life Chrissy, and has 4 children and 6 grandchildren. Unfortunately, Donny tragically passed away early Friday morning (March 11) while crossing the street on his way to work his second job to help support his family. A hard-working, family man who treated everyone he met like family is gone way too soon.

“We established this Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses and to set up a College Fund for Donny’s youngest son Mathew. Anything anyone can do to help out is greatly appreciated.

The family appreciates everyone’s support and kind words over the past few days.

Checks can also be mailed to:

Quincy Credit Union

c/o “The Donny Bowes Memorial Fund”

100 Quincy Avenue

Quincy, Ma 02169

Donny adored his family. He enjoyed playing Santa every year for his grandkids, many families, and the Quincy Fire Department. He loved going to sporting events with his kids, taking road trips, hot dogs at Castle Island, and visiting the family cottage in Plymouth. Donny worked as the security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox for 15 years at “Gate A” and was very well known and loved there.

He took pride in his work and was a dedicated employee. He also currently worked at 100 Hancock Street in Quincy. Previously he worked at Barry’s Deli and Stop & Shop deli in North Quincy for years. Donny was a fun and spontaneous man who knew everyone and was larger than life. He was outgoing and a friend to anyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Loving son of Donald E. Bowes, Sr. and Elizabeth Bowes of Quincy. Beloved husband of Christine Bowes of Quincy. Cherished father of Donald E. Bowes, III of Quincy, Jennifer Bowes of Rockland, Shane Ceurvels of Quincy, and Matthew Bowes of Quincy. Loving brother of Tom Bowes and his wife Kathleen of Braintree and Michael Bowes of Quincy. Devoted grandfather of Kaylee, Hayleigh, Bradley, Jaelynn, Julian, and the late Zachery. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a very large extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 3-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.