Donald Byrd

Donald “Duck” Byrd of Quincy passed away peacefully on Jan. 9th.

Husband of the late Debra Gallagher. Loving Father of Elaine Gallagher of Quincy. Brother of Barbara and Freddie Byrd both of Boston. Grandfather “Papa” of Madison Cheever and future Great Grandson of Quincy. Father of the late Brendan Gallagher of Quincy and the late Elaine Gallagher Atherton of South Boston. Loving Uncle of Molly Sheehan of Quincy, Alexis (Reece) Byrd, Calaya Byrd, La Neece Byrd, Tonya Angel Quanella Jordan and Cameron Cardoza. Cherished brother-in-law of Catherine Gallagher Nee of West Yarmouth and John Gallagher of Quincy. Gail Bennett of North Attleboro and Christine Sheehan of Quincy. The late James “Fatty” Gallagher and Joseph Gallagher of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends/Co-workers from his career at MIT.

Papa Duck was a simple man who found happiness in the smallest things in life. His best days were spent on a road trip with “his Debbie” to Maine, sitting on the beach, Saturday morning food shopping at market basket in New Hampshire to prepare themselves for football Sundays full of feasts and family. His devotion to his job and colleagues at MIT was immeasurable to man that he was. Although Duck was a man of few words there was no mistaking what was on his mind, especially something he enjoyed with his infectious chuckle.

Papa Duck will be greatly missed by his family and anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting hours for Donald Sunday 2-5 PM in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.