Donald C. Golden, 84

Donald C. Golden, of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with his family around him. He was 84.

Born in Boston on Dec. 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Ambrose J. Golden and Edith Golden (Tirrell). He attended Boston Public schools, enlisted in the United States Navy as on Sept. 27, 1956, and proudly served his Country during the Vietnam War as a Navy Seabee. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 10, 1958 and continued to serve in the reserves until 1964. Donald continued his education at Northeastern University where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice. His career was in law enforcement as a Police Officer for the City of Boston, a job that he loved, and he retired after 40 years of service to the city.

Donald was the beloved husband of Kathleen E. (Shannon) Golden of Quincy (both were originally from South Boston). The two shared 61 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Donald M. Golden and his wife Sandy of Quincy, Kathleen M. White and her husband Keith of Littleton, Christine M. Johnston and her husband Jeff of Wilmington, and Karen E. Golden Russell and her husband Terence of Irving, Texas. Donald was the loving grandfather of Michael and Sarah Golden; Doug and Jonathan White; and James, Katherine, and Caroline Johnston. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet Don’s family during visiting hours on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Donald’s name to Wounded Warrior Project by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org, or Cops for Kids with Cancer by visiting copsforkidswithcancer.org, or Paralyzed Veterans of America by visiting pva.org.

