Donald Devine, 102

Donald “Don” Devine, 102, of Quincy, originally from Saugus, died peacefully at Milton Hospital on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Born in Somerville, he was raised in Saugus and was the son of the late Henry Wallace and Anne Irene (McLean) Devine. He worked as a route salesman for Standard Uniform and was a member of the Teamsters Local 25.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, working in his garden, making stain glass designs, and spending time at the Quincy Elks where he was a member. Donald was also an avid walker and enjoyed his daily jaunts around the neighborhood. Donald and his wife Dorothy spent many a Friday night line dancing and spending time with their friends. For many years they spent the winters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The most important part of Donald’s life was his family and grandchildren.

Donald had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a generous and loving person and dedicated himself to the people in his life. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Donald was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Minchin) Devine, who died in 2018. Together they shared 69 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of David Devine and his wife Kelly of Hull, Joan Devine Rodeck and her husband Thomas of Quincy and Donald Devine and his wife Joan of Methuen. Donald was the adored “Papa” of Danielle and Stephen Rodeck, both of Quincy and was the dear brother of the late Frank Devine, Elmond “Ellie” Devine, Patricia Devine Tracy and James Devine.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, December 27th 10-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, December 27th at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

