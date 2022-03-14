Donald E. “Donny” Bowes, Jr., of Quincy died March 11, 2022.

Donny adored his family. He enjoyed playing Santa every year for his grandkids, many families, and the Quincy Fire Department. He loved going to sporting events with his kids, taking road trips, hot dogs at Castle Island, and visiting the family cottage in Plymouth. Donny worked as the security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox for 15 years at “Gate A” and was very well known and loved there. He took pride in his work and was a dedicated employee. He also currently worked at 100 Hancock Street in Quincy. Previously he worked at Barry’s Deli and Stop & Shop deli in North Quincy for years. Donny was a fun and spontaneous man who knew everyone and was larger than life. He was outgoing and a friend to anyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Loving son of Donald E. Bowes, Sr. and Elizabeth Bowes of Quincy. Beloved husband of Christine Bowes of Quincy. Cherished father of Donald E. Bowes, III of Quincy, Jennifer Bowes of Rockland, Shane Ceurvels of Quincy, and Matthew Bowes of Quincy. Loving brother of Tom Bowes and his wife Kathleen of Braintree and Michael Bowes of Quincy. Devoted grandfather of Kaylee, Hayleigh, Bradley, Jaelynn, Julian, and the late Zachery. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a very large extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 3-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donny Bowes Memorial Fund, c/o Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave, Quincy, MA 02169.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.