Donald E. Pollard, 72

Donald “Donnie” Earl Pollard, 72, of Quincy, surrounded by Angels, died peacefully, Tuesday May 24, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a brave battle with cancer.

Born in Medford, on March 11, 1950, the son of the late Earl H. Pollard and Pauline (Bickford) Pollard. He was raised in Somerville, where he attended local schools. Donnie continued his education and career training as a tree surgeon at the Connecticut Jobs Corps Center. After graduation, he went to work for Dicicco Family Tree Service in Connecticut, Tech Etch in Plymouth then he worked for S.R.C. Roofing, Inc. of Quincy until retirement.

Donnie’s favorite pastime was fishing. Over the years he taught many friends, and family members the art and relaxation of fishing. He had a one strike rule, you must have a fishing license if you want to fish. He was a member of The Massachusetts Striped Bass Association.

Donnie was a good, kind man, who would help anyone anytime. He had a dry sense of humor that made people laugh. He enjoyed meeting and talking to strangers. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Best friend to his sisters, Charlene O’Neill and Betsy Sommerfelt of Quincy. He was predeceased in death by brothers Steven, Howard and Joseph Pollard of Somerville, brother-in-law Paul O’Neill of Quincy and Robert Sommerfelt of Melrose. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and relatives are welcome to attend the burial on Tuesday, May 31, at 10:45 in Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard St., West Quincy (Section 7, Lot 567).

Donations may be made in Donald’s name to the Dana – Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or online at dana-farber.org/gift.

Arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170. For more information and online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com.