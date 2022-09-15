Donald F. Magee, 77

Donald F. Magee, O.D., 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Gladys F. (Belanger) Magee. Born in Chelsea, MA, he was the son of the late Frank and Lucille (Bacigalupo) Magee. Dr. Donald Magee was a self-employed Optometrist in the Quincy, Milton, and Dorchester, MA areas. Donald lived in Braintree and Randolph, MA for 26 years before moving to Johnston, RI in 2017. Donald loved to drag race in his younger years at various raceways in New England. He had a passion for food and enjoyed cooking and making his own specialty dishes during the holidays. He was a great craftsman, always extremely artistic, he coached Braintree Baseball and enjoyed helping others.

Donald received his diploma from Boston Latin High School 1963. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Boston University in 1967, and his Doctor of Optometry O.D. degree from Massachusetts College of Optometry in 1971. He was a past President and member of the Quincy Kiwanis Club and a member of Worcester Chapter of Mass Society of Optometry.

In addition to his wife Gladys “Ginger”, he was the loving father of Pamela Velmere of Portland, OR, Sharon Dicey and her late husband Joseph of Johnston, RI, Joan Magee-Martinez and her husband Mike of Culver City, CA, Frank Magee of Leicester, MA, and Shane Magee of Johnston, RI. He was the brother of Warren Magee; grandfather of Keith Velmere, Dylan Velmere and Arabella Magee-Martinez. He was the great-grandfather of Winter, Giovanni, and Tyberius Velmere. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Donald cherished all his cats especially Paddy.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 10H Putnam Road, Extension, Charlton, MA Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10am. Inurnment will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. For Online Condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.