Donald J. McHugh, 94

Donald J. McHugh, age 94, of Quincy and West Dennis, beloved and loving husband for sixty years of the late Geraldine (Coveney) McHugh, died peacefully in the early morning of Pearl Harbor Day, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Devoted father and extraordinary role model to eight children: Donald McHugh of Quincy, Patricia Seidel of Scituate and her late husband, John C. Seidel, DMD, Kathleen Dodwell and her husband Peter of Portsmouth, NH, Michael McHugh and his wife Susan Callaghan of Cohasset, Steven McHugh and his partner Janet Stoff of Kennebunkport, Maine, David McHugh and his wife Elizabeth (Talbot) McHugh of Hingham, James McHugh and his wife Erika (Burns) McHugh of Cohasset, and Thomas McHugh and his wife Janet (Parker) of Pembroke.

Loving “Papa” of eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was also grandfather of the late Christin Seidel. One of five siblings, Don was a brother and friend of Richard McHugh of South Yarmouth and Columbia, MD, and was predeceased by Leo McHugh, Francis McHugh, and Dorothy M. May. Uncle Donald is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Don was born in Boston, to the late Francis and Florence (Mitchell) McHugh. Raised in Roslindale, he was a graduate of Charlestown High School, Class of 1945. Don was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He achieved the rank of fireman first class and proudly served aboard the destroyer escorts, U.S.S. Farquahar (DE139), U.S.S. Herbert C. Jones (DE137), and the U.S.S. Sellstrom (DE255).

Don worked as an electrician at the Record American and Boston Post newspapers before working at the Boston Globe for twenty-eight years, retiring in 1988 as the general foreman of the electrical department. Don was a member of Local 103 IBEW for seventy-seven years. He went on to obtain his realtor’s license and worked at Flavin & Flavin Realty, Inc. of Quincy for twenty-five years, mostly for the social interaction and a guaranteed invitation to their infamous company Christmas party.

For sixty years, Don was married to the love of his life. He would describe the first time he saw Gerry as “love at first sight.” They were a great match; Don was a humorous storyteller and Gerry was his best audience. They lived in Quincy for sixty years, were members of the Neighborhood Club, and were active members of the community. Even when working multiple jobs, Don generously volunteered his time in countless ways to St. Joseph’s and St. John’s parishes, Archbishop Williams and Sacred Heart High schools from stringing Christmas tree lights, to a designated driver for the parish nuns. For years, in his signature low-keyed manner, he enthusiastically coached many of his boys’ little league baseball and youth hockey teams.

As lifelong summer residents of West Dennis, Don and Gerry enjoyed watching Cape Cod Baseball League games along with his brother Dick and family. They could often be found sitting at West Dennis beach at the end of the day or just relaxing on their back patio, sipping wine with their Muenster cheese and crackers, with a Cape Cod radio station softly playing music in the background, always welcoming, including and feeding any unexpected family, friends/neighbors or strangers. Don and Gerry loved to travel, but family always came first, and that included a larger extended family. Don and Gerry would travel anywhere at any time to welcome a new grandchild or just to be a part of anyone’s special life event.

In retirement, Don enjoyed his weekly golf and lunch outings with his good friends. It only took him eighty years to get his first and only hole-in-one. Don accepted losses as graciously as victories, always grateful and positive with a deep appreciation for life, friends and loved ones. He never had to say a word; his twinkling blue eyes said it all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, with Military Honors, to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

For those who wish, donations in Don’s memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.