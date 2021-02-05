Donald J. Murphy, 77, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on February 3rd, surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted son of the late Catherine & John J. Murphy. Survived by Maureen (Molly), his beloved wife of 54 years, children Michael and his wife Aileen of Newton, David and his wife Amy of Quincy, and Jessica Colantonio and her husband Matthew of Quincy. Don was a devoted Papa to his nine adoring grandchildren: Myles, Jackson, Joseph, Michael, Grant, Sophia, Molly, Lilah and Cash. Cherished brother of Maureen Herman and her husband Richard of Nantucket, Mary Murphy and her husband Jim Buggie of Jamaica Plain, Walter Murphy and his wife Kathy of Wareham, Ann Murphy of Quincy, John Murphy of Quincy, and Joan Miani and her husband Tom of Methuen. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Born and raised in East Boston, he graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Northeastern University and earned an MBA from Boston University. He was a long-term parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy, where he taught CCD for 25 years. Don also volunteered for many years for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Community Tax Assistance, Quincy Youth Baseball, and the Board of Directors for Amego, Inc.

In his retirement years Don loved nothing more than spending time with his 9 grandchildren, playing with them and attending their concerts, games, recitals, art shows, graduations, and anything else that might arise. He had a special bond with each and every one of them.

Don and Molly also enjoyed traveling to Siesta Key, Florida in their retirement. He also spent quality time with his brothers, sons, grandchildren, and friends on the golf course.

Don’s other great passion was drum and bugle corps. He started marching with the Assumption Cadets in 1954 and was playing his trumpet until 2018 with the Princemen, Renegades, St. Kevin’s Emerald Knights, and the Hawthorne Caballeros.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don’s Funeral Mass from Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy Monday at 12 Noon. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356 or mybrotherskeeper.org/donate/.

